Hanna Battah has been at Fox 4 less than 3 months. She’s about to make a big change

Hanna Battah has quickly made an impact at KDFW/Channel 4, which is about to make some changes to its morning show “Good Day” — and Battah is one of those changes.
Battah, who has been weekend-morning anchor since June, will become a weekday-morning anchor effective Tuesday, Sept. 4, Robin Whitmeyer, the station’s vice president and news director, announced Wednesday morning.
But Battah is not displacing any of the show’s current cast. She will hold down a 4-6 a.m. slot as the show adds yet another hour, and current anchors Tim Ryan and Lauren Przybyl will anchor the 6-10 a.m. slot.
The show currently runs from 4 to 9 a..m., but that extra hour will be added to the end of the show starting next week. At this time, the only other local programming during the 9-10 a.m. hour is “Good Morning Texas” on WFAA/Channel 8.
Meteorologist Evan Andrews and traffic reporter Chip Waggoner will be on for the entire “Good D. ay” broadcast. Battah, who already contributes reporting to the weekday “Good Day,” will continue to do that after her anchor shift.
As weekend-morning anchor, fills a vacancy left by Jenny Anchondo, who left the station in March. Anchondo has also moved on to weekday duties, but at “Morning Dose,” a Dallas-based morning show that airs in several markets, including DFW, where it’s on from 5 to 8 a.m. weekdays on KDAF/Channel 33.
The weekend-morning slot is now open again, a Fox spokeswoman confirms.
Battah came to Fox 4 from KBAK/KBFX-TV in Bakersfield, Calif., where she produced and co-anchored noon newscasts and reported for evening newscasts. She was previously at KOMU-TV in Columbia, Mo., where she was digital-content specialist as well as an anchor and reporter, often acting as her own videographer and editor. At KOMU, she covered President Obama’s visit to Kansas City and covered multiple Missouri elections.
Other stops included KPHO in Phoenix, where she was a Meredith-Cronkite Fellow working in the news department; Missouri Digital News in Jefferson City, where she was a political/reporter editor; and WCCO in Minneapolis, where she did an internship in the news department.
Battah has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.
In a “meet the anchor” feature we did on Battah (pronounced “bah-TAH”) in June, she told us: “I’m not necessarily a morning person, but I’m definitely a want-to-be-a-morning-person. I’m sure you’ve seen all the studies about how morning people, because they start their days earlier, have more productive days. I know I have the best days ever whenever I wake up early, get a good workout in, and have coffee before I start my shift.”
With the expansion of “Good Day,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan” will move to 10 a.m., and “The Wendy Williams Show” will move to 11 a.m.
“The Real,” which currently airs at 11 a.m., will move to 1 p.m., following Fox 4’s noon newscast, which is expanding from a half-hour to an hour (the 12:30 p.m. slot had been taken up with repeats of “TMZ,” which will continue to air new at 3 p.m.).
“The Dr. Oz Show” will move to 2 p.m., replacing Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime show, which has been canceled.
