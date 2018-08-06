After 30 years anchoring, John McCaa announces he’ll retire from WFAA in 2019

One of the longest-running TV news anchors in the DFW market will pull up his TV anchor in 2019.
John McCaa, the evening and night news anchor at WFAA/Channel 8, announced in a Facebook Live on Monday night that he will retire in 2019. He also made the announcement on wfaa.com.
“After more than 42 years in television news, I intend to retire next March,” McCaa said in the story. “It has been a true privilege and an honor to be welcomed into your home for the broadcasts and programs I have anchored.”
McCaa says that Channel 8 asked him to stay longer, but he declined. His last day will be March 1, which means he’ll be around for the November and February “sweeps” periods.
“It is not easy to step away from a business in which you have worked for two-thirds of your life and loved even longer” wrote McCaa, who joined the station as a reporter in 1984 and began anchoring various broadcasts in 1988. Since 1992, he has done the nighttime duties.
“I have always accepted as true that God gave me the opportunities I have had in this field and no one could keep them from me,” McCaa wrote. “But that when God decided it was time for me to quit, there would be nothing I could do to successfully continue in this profession. Having sensed that it is that time, I am stepping away.”
McCaa was known for his erudite nature and his steady presence during the newscast.
“John’s impact on the newsroom and the community is beyond measure’” Carolyn Mungo, WFAA’s executive news director, said in a release. “His trusted voice and calm demeanor guided North Texas through countless breaking news events over the years; we were all lucky to have someone of his stature call WFAA home.”
According to the release, McCaa came to WFAA after working as a reporter at Omaha’s WOWT for over seven years. His first assignment was in WFAA’s Fort Worth bureau before transferring to the Dallas newsroom in 1988, where he has worked ever since. McCaa began anchoring various WFAA broadcasts the same year, while serving as a newsroom manager.
In 1992 he began full time anchoring duties on the station, where he currently co-anchors the nightly 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts with Cynthia Izaguirre, as well hosting special local programming, and presenting his popular “Uncut” commentaries.
Much of that anchoring time was alongside Gloria Campos, who retired in 2014.
You could call him “Dr.” McCaa: In 2015, he received a a PhD in Humanities-History of Ideas from The University of Texas at Dallas. He has a master’s in politics from the University of Dallas and a bachelor’s from Creighton University.
In a 2011 Star-Telegram story about the off-air lives of TV anchors, McCaa, a drummer who has been playing since his parents gave him his first snare in sixth grade, said that he grew up in an Air Force family that moved around a lot, living in such places as Idaho and Spain. He started playing with bands when he was in ninth grade. Eventually, he got to play in clubs in Madrid. But when he returned to the States to go to college, he had to leave his original $119.95 Sears drum kit behind.
He poured his energies into broadcast journalism, pursuing a degree in journalism and mass communication at Creighton University in Omaha.
McCaa’s colleagues paid tribute to him on social media, many of them joining fans commenting on McCaa’s own post. But here are a couple of comments from News 8 reporters. The Star-Telegram has a content-sharing agreement with WFAA.
