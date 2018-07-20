When does ‘The Walking Dead’ season 9 start? TV time, date, online streaming and more

The war may have ended, but AMC’s hit TV show is still going.

“The Walking Dead” season 9 will premiere on AMC Sunday, October 7th, 2018 at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

Season 9, the first in more than four years not run by Scott Gimple, takes place after the events of the “All Out War” storyline.

Taking Gimple’s place as chief content officer, writer Angela Kang is now in charge of expanding the franchise, which includes the “Fear the Walking Dead” spin-off.

The season will reportedly be the final one for Andrew Lincoln, who stars as hero cop Rick Grimes, and Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie. Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite Darryl, is expected to take over the show’s lead role after Lincoln’s departure.

A trailer for the season premiered at Comic-Con on Friday. You can watch it below:

The day after the season premiere airs, the show will be available online at AMC.com.