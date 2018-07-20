It's so hot that DFW TV stations are melting things in the sun to show how hot it is

The quote is most-often attributed to Mark Twain: “Everybody talks about the weather but nobody seems to do anything about it.” Apparently, he didn’t say it first — a newspaper editor named Charles Dudley Warner did and Twain (and many others) repeated it.
But no matter who said it, they’re wrong, although granted, there weren’t such things as air conditioners, TV cameras and Facebook Live around when it was first said in the 19th century.
TV stations do something about the weather. They hire meteorologists and give their weather forecasts names like “FutureCast.”
And they melt things, at least when we get a stretch of triple-digit days flirting with the 110-degree mark as we have the last couple of days.
Most of this took place on Facebook Live, where you could watch things melt in real time.
Thursday, CBS 11 melted crayons in the heat — and turned it into an art project. And the artwork will be auctioned off online to benefit the Children’s Cancer Fund.
Friday, CBS 11 continued melting things, with another unscientific experiment: Laying out plates of several brands of candy to see which one will melt first. We have to think that the M&M’s will melt slowest, because they’re supposed to melt in your mouth, not in your Facebook Live.
Fox 4, meanwhile, put out a huge block of ice Friday in the shape of a, what else, 4 and waited to see how long it would take to melt. It looks like it was put out there at noon, and it still had not melted at the 50-minute mark.
Our content partner WFAA/Channel 8, meanwhile, has teamed with Ripley’s Believe it Or Not! to melt ... a wax hand. Because the “Texas heat is getting out of hand.” (WFAA did the crayon thing last year.)
So far, we haven’t seen NBC 5 melting anything ... but it does want to know your favorite snow-cone flavor. Whatever it is, finish it before they melt it.
