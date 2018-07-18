Former CBS 11 anchor Kaley O’Kelley lands a new gig. It’s not in DFW

Kaley O’Kelley, who left KTVT/Channel 11 in May after more than three years with the station, has landed a new TV gig — and she’s returning to Arizona to do it.
Beginning Aug. 13, O’Kelley will be the co-anchor of “ABC15 Mornings” on Phoenix’s KNXV/Channel 15, which reported her return to the Phoenix market this week, calling her “one of Arizona’s most familiar faces.”
O’Kelley, who had co-anchored the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts on CBS 11, left the station after the May 23 late newscast.
In January, she began a medical leave that had her off the air for several weeks after doctors ordered her to have a hysterectomy and partial ovariectomy. She has previously had a cancer scare in late 2015, when doctors found a cancerous ovarian cyst and removed one ovary and both fallopian tubes.
According to the ABC15 post, O’Kelley got her start on ABC15 Arizona back in 2003, becoming one of the are’s most popular anchors over her 12 years in the Phoenix market before making her move to Texas.
“Arizona is home, and I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Valley,” O’Kelley says in the ABC15 post. “I can’t wait to reconnect with so many people around this state that have welcomed me into their homes over the years.”
At this writing, CBS 11 has not announced a replacement for O’Kelley.
