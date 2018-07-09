A weekend anchor is leaving NBC 5. Here's who's replacing him

Cory Smith, who has been a reporter and weekend-evening anchor for KXAS/Channel 5 since December 2015, is leaving the station.
His replacement has already been named: Laura Harris, who will be coming in from WFTS-TV, the ABC affiliate in Tampa, Fla.
According to the station, Smith will leave due to family reasons when his contract expires this year, although there is no solid date yet. He anchors the 6 and 10 p.m. Saturday newscasts and 5 and 10 p.m. Sunday newscasts, usually with co-anchor Kristin Dickerson.
Smith is a native of south Oak Cliff, according to his station bio. He also worked at KSAT in San Antonio.
Harris, who is due to arrive after Labor Day, has been with WFTS "ABC Action News" since July 2012. According to her WFTS bio, her career highlights include covering President Obama's 2016 visit to Cuba and Pope Francis' 2015 visit to Cuba. She covered both the Republican and Democratic Natuuional Conventions in 2016.
She has also wroked at stations in Charleston, S.C. and Athens, Ga., as well as CNN Sports and TNT Sports, both in Atlanta.
"In her spare time she likes to golf, shop, and go to the beach, but when its football season, she is in front of a TV for college football Saturdays and NFL Sundays!," her bio says. She will have to adapt to the beach habit and to being an Atlanta Falcons fan in DFW. She is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and was a Division I soccer player for four years.
Although her Twitter handle is sure to change, right now you can follow her at @LauraHarrisWFTS, where she has an active, eclectic and entertaining feed.
And she appears to be game for anything: Here she is competing on a Tampa Bay version of "Dancing With the Stars," dancing to Michael Jackson's "Beat It."
