Dark for months, this south side Fort Worth family Asian restaurant is now closed

Le’s Wok Asian Food, a former convenience store with food so good it became a restaurant, has closed due to family illnesses, Nina Pham said.

Le’s, 812 W. Rosedale St., opened eight years ago in a former 7-Eleven location near the hospital district and quickly became known for the spring rolls, pho and pad Thai from the store grill.

Trang Pham’s illness and Nina Pham’s knee injuries closed the restaurant in recent months, and the family has decided to permanently shut down, she said.

“Then our website stopped working, so I have no way to tell our customers how much I truly miss them,” she said.

She wants to stay home with her father because “I don’t know how much time he has left,” she said.

Le’s Wok became a community cause in 2014 when Nina Pham and her husband, Le Nguyen, were assaulted in a robbery.

It bounced back and became a Fairmount and south side neighborhood staple for Asian food, although newer restaurants have opened nearby on West Magnolia Avenue and in South Main Village.