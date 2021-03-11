Popular Fort Worth taco restaurant and bar adding second location in Stockyards

A Taco Heads location will open on North Main Street near the Stockyards. Handout photo

A second Taco Heads location will open in the Fort Worth Stockyards, taking over a North Main Street corner built as an electric company branch office.

Taco Heads, currently at 1812 Montgomery St., will add a new restaurant at 2341 N. Main St., next to the Tecovas boot shop on the corner across from Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and the soon-to-reopen New Isis Theater..

The new Taco Heads will bring North Main Street one of the city’s favorite all-day taco shops. and also one of the top-ranked margaritas.

The restaurant follows the opening of the Mule Alley shopping complex and this month’s premiere of the new Hotel Drover, 200 Mule Alley Drive.

The new restaurant will offer counter service and a patio, co-founder Sarah Castillo said.

Taco Heads moves into a building that went up in 1974 as a Texas Electric Service Co. branch office and substation serving the Stockyards when it was still a stockmen’s business district.

It complemented the architecture of a wedge-shaped bank building next door that was demolished for the recent Spring Hill Suites hotel.

Castillo is also days away from opening a Mule Alley cocktail bar, Sidesaddle Saloon, 122 E.. Exchange Ave.

She is also a partner in Tinie’s Mexican Cuisine, a restaurant and mezcal bar at 113 S. Main St. in South Main Village.