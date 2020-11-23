Fort Worth restaurateur to open new Towne Grill in Alliance center

Tres leches cake at Cork & Pig Tavern. bud@star-telegram.com

Restaurateur Felipe Armenta, operator of three local restaurants including the Tavern, will open a new bar-and-grill early next year in Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth.

Towne Grill will be similar to the Tavern, his original Fort Worth restaurant, Armenta said. It will open at 9365 Rain Lily Trail, a former location of the Kansas-based Houlihan’s chain.

The Tavern serves a well-rounded menu of steaks, burgers, salads and brunch.

Armenta also operates Pacific Table, a Pacific Northwest-style bar-and-grill, and Press Cafe, a sandwiches-burgers-and-salads patio cafe. His new Tex-Mex restaurant, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen, is under construction at 1712 S. University Drive.

He also is a partner in Cork & Pig Tavern locations in Texas, including Las Colinas. His family operates Armenta’s in San Angelo, and he previously worked 10 years with Houston’s and Hillstone’s restaurants.

Towne Grill will be next door to a Mi Cocina, a major restaurant anchor in Alliance Town Center.