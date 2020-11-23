Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Eats Beat

Fort Worth restaurateur to open new Towne Grill in Alliance center

Tres leches cake at Cork & Pig Tavern.
Tres leches cake at Cork & Pig Tavern. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

Restaurateur Felipe Armenta, operator of three local restaurants including the Tavern, will open a new bar-and-grill early next year in Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth.

Towne Grill will be similar to the Tavern, his original Fort Worth restaurant, Armenta said. It will open at 9365 Rain Lily Trail, a former location of the Kansas-based Houlihan’s chain.

The Tavern serves a well-rounded menu of steaks, burgers, salads and brunch.

Armenta also operates Pacific Table, a Pacific Northwest-style bar-and-grill, and Press Cafe, a sandwiches-burgers-and-salads patio cafe. His new Tex-Mex restaurant, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen, is under construction at 1712 S. University Drive.

He also is a partner in Cork & Pig Tavern locations in Texas, including Las Colinas. His family operates Armenta’s in San Angelo, and he previously worked 10 years with Houston’s and Hillstone’s restaurants.

Eats Beat newsletter

Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Towne Grill will be next door to a Mi Cocina, a major restaurant anchor in Alliance Town Center.

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service