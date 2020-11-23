Changes at Olivella’s pizza: new west Fort Worth location, new pizza-and-wine takeout

A veggie pizza at Olivella’s Pizza and Italian restaurant in west Fort Worth. bud@star-telegram.com

Olivella’s Fort Worth location has moved to a smaller Camp Bowie Boulevard location and switched to a pizza-and-wine carryout and delivery shop, owner Charlie Green said Monday.

The new location, 4910 Camp Bowie Blvd., is expected to open Dec. 3, featuring the same pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, salads and desserts, plus finer wines at lower prices, Green said.

The new Olivella’s downsizes from a cavernous space 2 miles west in the Village at Camp Bowie in Ridglea. That location closed Sunday, Green said.

Olivella’s competes against Cane Rosso and Fireside Pies in the Neapolitan-style pizza market and also offers a thin-crust pizza described as “Roman style” that competes with neighbors such as Campisi’s and Zoli’s.

The switch to carryout and takeaway dinner and wines “where the pizza business is today,” Green said.

Eats Beat newsletter Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We’re not just making pizzas — we are delivering an Italian dinner experience,” he said.

The new location is across from Kincaid’s Hamburgers on a quieter stretch of Camp Bowie Boulevard better suited for a delivery and takeout shop. Olivella’s will operate its own delivery service, Green said, eliminating high third-party delivery fees and slow service.

The new shop is the former home of Dough Boy Donuts, which moved to 291 W. Hidden Creek Parkway in Burleson.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER