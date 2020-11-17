Are you ready for ‘Macho Men’ fajitas in spicy poblano sauce? Find them in River Oaks

Josefina’s is a pretty little restaurant in River Oaks. bud@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth is always looking for the next great little off-the-beaten-path Tex-Mex cafe.

Right now, it might be in River Oaks.

One very trying year after moving from Azle, Josefina’s Mexican Cafe has settled in as a favorite restaurant for the River District.

In a drab strip shopping center at 5404 River Oaks Blvd., the Raga family is running an unassuming little cafe and serving a simple menu of enchilada dinners for less than $10, lunches for about $7 and weekend breakfasts for about $8-$9.

Rafael Raga was shy when I tried to ask him about his restaurant, which originally opened on Camp Bowie Boulevard West in 1998 and moved to Azle in 1999 for a low-profile 20-year run.

“Thank you very much,” he wrote in a quick message between kitchen shifts. “I really hope you enjoyed the flavors.”

Flavor is what Josefina’s is all about.

The best dish is easy to figure. It’s anything on the menu with the “Green HOT Sauce.”

Green chicken enchiladas, right, and fajitas in green sauce at Josefina’s in River Oaks. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

For example, Josefina’s serves first-rate green chicken enchiladas ($9.99) that compare to those at popular restaurants on North Main Street.

They’re made of soft, stewed white meat topped with that spicy green poblano “HOT” sauce (or if you prefer, a mild tomatillo).

In an unusual dish, Raga also offers his soft, marinated fajitas either as a regular platter or sauteed in the green sauce.

The result is a fiery chicken or beef fajita platter listed on the menu as the “Macho Men, Only for Machos” ($12.99).

Ask for the spicy green sauce on any dish. For example, try it on the weekend breakfast huevos divorciados (eggs with red and green sauce) or chilaquiles.

The restaurant is also known for generous shrimp dishes ($12.99), specials like ceviche or posole and for cheese or beef enchiladas in a robust chili sauce.

There’s also a burger menu including a guacamole burger with fries ($9.99).

Commenters on social media praise the piled-high nachos (about $7-$8 for a half order, up to $10 for the big plate).

The menu also includes regular offerings such as chiles rellenos in ranchero or queso sauce, carnitas and tacos al carbon.’

Bring your own margaritas, beer or wine. There’s no bar, no dance floor, no loud music — nothing but simple, handmade Tex-Mex.

Josefina’s is open for lunch and dinner daily and at 9 a.m. weekends for breakfast.

Two tables in front offer safe outdoor dining.

It’s on River Oaks Boulevard (Texas 183) near Roberts Cut Off Road; 682-708-7109, facebook.com.