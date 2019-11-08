This might be Fort Worth’s best fall fest: Chicken, baklava & more at Greek festival

Baklava at the Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

It’s baklava time in Fort Worth this weekend

Hey, Bud! When’s the Greek Food Festival? Seems like it’s time.

—Brian, Fort Worth

The very fun Fort Worth Greek Festival is Friday through Sunday at a church north of downtown. Go for the Greek chicken dinner plate with spanakopita and Greek salad ($14 lunch, $16 dinner), stay for the chocolate baklava ($4) or ekmek custard ($4). Take home Greek bread ($6-$7) or frozen casseroles for the holidays, and enjoy Fort Worth’s best fall festival; 2020 NW 21st St.

Reata joins the Taste of Northeast next week

Hey, Bud! Can you say something about Taste of Northeast?

—The folks at Taste of Northeast

I can say that Buttermilk Sky pies, Reata’s bison meatballs and chocolate tamales, Miguelito’s brisket nachos and Black Walnut Cafe’s jalapeno-chicken pasta are among 10 items on the shorter-than-usual list for this year’s Taste of Northeast supporting suburban arts groups. It’s Nov. 14 at the Hurst Conference Center; $30, or $25 in advance for Hey, Bud! readers (use code ST19 at tasteofnortheast.com ).

Red’s Barbecue is everywhere

Hey, Bud! Have you tried Red’s Bar-B-Que?

—Saginaw reader, or maybe Kennedale

I have not tried any of at least three local restaurants named Red’s BBQ or Red’s Bar-B-Que. There’s one at 12509 Business U.S 287 North, and it also has a location in the Longhorn Saloon. But there’s also a completely different Red’s at 1170 East Kennedale Parkway. Color me confused.