New in Arlington: a prime steakhouse serving aged beef, lunch burgers — and brunch

Cut & Bourbon restaurant is Arlington’s first contemporary steakhouse, but it might be much more.

The new restaurant inside the Live! by Loews hotel includes major ballroom space for meetings, events and festivals. Not only Arlington but soon all Tarrant County may become very familiar with the Cut & Bourbon flavor.

It’s also the first contemporary steakhouse for Philadelphia-based Loews Hotels. Think sleek and airy instead of dark and clubby.

The dining room faces southwest, with picture-window views of Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

“We wanted to create something special for Arlington,” said Mark Weiss, a Loews executive.

“This is absolutely geared to the the local market. It’s steaks and bourbon.”

The dinner menu features Kansas-based Creekstone Farms’ steaks, ranging from a $28 hanger steak to a ribeye, New York strip and a 2-pound porterhouse ($85; share it as a group).

Sides include typical steakhouse creamed spinach or asparagus plus four-cheese mac-and-cheese or bacon-garlic Brussels sprouts.

There’s also a lobster pot pie and salmon or roast chicken platters.

The lunch menu is similar but adds a cheddar burger and grilled chicken or fish sandwiches.

Breakfast starts daily at 7 a.m., and a brunch is coming Sundays. The breakfast menu is hotel-pricey and includes a $14 platter, $16 huevos rancheros and $14 “Texas” French toast with Nutella, berry compote and banana brulee.

Cut & Bourbon is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at 1600 E. Randol Mill Road, 682-277-4950, loewshotels.com