Big dining deals for Dad: cafes, clubby steakhouses and more

A show-stopping Father’s Day strawberry shortcake at Susiecakes, in the WestBend shops

Everybody wants to feed Dad, apparently, unless it costs too much.

The high-end steak and seafood houses still have plenty of space for a Sunday lunch of prime rib or lobster tail. And the $55 Omni Hotel brisket-and-ribs buffet has tables remaining.

On the other hand, if your idea of treating Dad is taking him to the Sunday buffet at the Pinstripes bowling alley ($28), you’ll need to call and squeeze in early or late.

If you’re looking for the best place to feed Dad but still keep in within his budget, here are a few ideas:

▪ Heaven’s Gate Restaurant, an old-fashioned homestyle buffet north of the Stockyards, will serve steaks, brisket, prime rib, roast beef and more in its newly remodeled dining room.

This will make Dad happy: The price is $16.99.

The hours are 8 a,m. for a breakfast buffet, 11 a,m. for the lunch buffet to 5 p.m.; 3820 N. Main St., 817-624-1262,

▪ Pinstripes, the Clearfork game center known for bowling, bocce and brunch, opens its club-like buffet and carving stations at 9:30 a.m.

Besides the regular prime rib and ham, Pinstripes will offer a grilling demonstration with ribs, Italian sausage and pesto chicken; 5001 Trailhead Bend Way, 682-352-0808.

▪ Fuego Burger, the reborn burger stand formerly known as the award-winning Salsa Fuego, is serving chicken-fried ribeye with jalapeno cream gravy for $16., plus its regular burger menu; 4400 Benbrook Highway, facebook.com/FuegoBurgerBenbrook.

▪ Cattlemen’s Steak House is less expensive than the prime steakhouses, and the atmosphere is Western-clubby in a restaurant with 70 years of history.





Best deal: two chargrilled pork chops, less than $25; 2458 N. Main St., 817-624-3945,

▪ Also consider midprice steakhouses Hunter Brothers H3 Ranch and the Star Cafe,, along with Lucile’s on the west side, Charleston’s and The Tavern on Hulen Street, or Hoffbrau neasr the Fort Worth Zoo.

For something just a liltle nicer without the prime-beef prices, Reata Restaurant downtown has a wide-ranging brunch menu with everything from eggs to steaks in a Western movie setting; 312 Houston St.,





▪ In downtown Arlington, Babe’s Chicken Dinner House has become the go-to on holidays, for smoked chicken or fried catfish as much as for its traditional fried chicken and sorghum biscuits..

Other locations indude Burleson, North Richland Hills and Granbury; babeschicken.com.

▪ Barbecue has finally become a Sunday option, with Heim Barbecue offering its full menu Sundays at both locations.

Cooper’s in the Stockyards has a lunch, and there’s also a slow-paced dinner. The Hard Eight barbecue restaurants also serve on Sundays., as is Coker’s in Arlington.

▪ The folks at SusieCakes have a special strawberry shortcake this week for Dad; 1621 River Run, 817-813-2253, susiecakes.com.