Eats Beat
It’s a lake weekend again: Popular lakefront restaurant reopens Friday
Restaurant at Joe Pool closed as lake floods
The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake, the largest lakefront restaurant in Tarrant County and a landmark for 29 years, will reopen Friday afternoon after high water had kept it closed for weeks.
The south Grand Prairie restaurant, known for catfish and seafood, will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday for dinner, then at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for lunch and dinner, owner Don Walker said.
The restaurant has had 400-500 emails about reopening, Walker said.
“We’ll have plenty of catfish for everybody,” he said.
When the lake water level is high, the restaurant isn’t flooded, but the high water affects the plumbing system and makes it impossible to wash dishes and utensils.