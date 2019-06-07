It’s a lake weekend again: Popular lakefront restaurant reopens Friday

Restaurant at Joe Pool closed as lake floods The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake and Benbrook campground are closed after heavy rains cause flooding around Fort Worth lakes. Recreational areas around the lakes are impacted as summer season and Memorial Day nears. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake and Benbrook campground are closed after heavy rains cause flooding around Fort Worth lakes. Recreational areas around the lakes are impacted as summer season and Memorial Day nears.

The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake, the largest lakefront restaurant in Tarrant County and a landmark for 29 years, will reopen Friday afternoon after high water had kept it closed for weeks.

The south Grand Prairie restaurant, known for catfish and seafood, will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday for dinner, then at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for lunch and dinner, owner Don Walker said.

The restaurant has had 400-500 emails about reopening, Walker said.

“We’ll have plenty of catfish for everybody,” he said.

When the lake water level is high, the restaurant isn’t flooded, but the high water affects the plumbing system and makes it impossible to wash dishes and utensils.