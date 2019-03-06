Here’s the latest on the new Heim Barbecue on the River: Think 5333

Hey, Bud! Sounds like the new Heim BBQ is pretty close to the old Thurber Mingus?
—@ed_herndon on Twitter
No, the new Heim on the River will open later this month at 5333 White Settlement Road, 1 mile west at the West Fork bridge near Roberts Cut Off Road. The former Thurber Mingus, 4400 White Settlement Road, will become another restaurant.
Hey, Bud! The new Heim BBQ is right down the street from Angelo’s?
—Lauren, Haltom City
No, the new Heim on the River will open later this month at 5333 White Settlement Road, 3 miles west at the West Fork bridge near Roberts Cut Off Road. Time-honored Angelo’s continues to fight off competition in the Cultural District.
Hey, Bud! Wasn’t that Heim location a taco bar that didn’t last long?
—David and Pam, Fort Worth
No. It was a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 5333 White Settlement Road.
Hey, Bud! I thought Heim was opening in White Settlement? I always see the truck there.
—Clancy, Lake Worth
No. That Clifford Street location is Heim’s commercial catering kitchen. The truck parks there sometimes.
The new Heim on the River will open later this month. Did I say it’ll be at 5333 White Settlement Road? (Then the news will be All Heim All The Time.)
