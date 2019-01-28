Eats Beat

Fort Worth restaurant rounds up skillet-fried brunch to mark finish of Stock Show run

By Bud Kennedy

January 28, 2019 11:00 AM

FORT WORTH

For 27 years, Michaels Cuisine has been the hometown favorite restaurant and bar in the Cultural District.

Michaels is always at its busiest and best twice a year: for the pro golf tournament and for the Stock Show.

This year is no exception. Chef Michael Thomson’s restaurant was full last weekend with rodeo patrons coming for the pecan-smoked prime rib, the pepper-crusted tenderloin, the charbroiled pork chop or the chicken-fried steak with chipotle gravy.

On Feb. 9, the end of the Stock Show, Michaels will offer a sort-of-monthly special: a Saturday brunch.

The Michaels Stock Show brunch menu features a skilled-fried pork chop, prime rib and eggs, eggs Benedict or his original Mixteco, sort of a chicken-poblano enchilada casserole.

On the side, there’s an ancho-pecan sticky bun or a biscuit with sausage gravy.

Michaels serves lunch and dinner weekdays and dinner Saturdays; 3413 W. Seventh St., 817-877-3413, michaelscuisine.com.

