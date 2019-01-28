Fort Worth restaurant rounds up skillet-fried brunch to mark finish of Stock Show run

For 27 years, Michaels Cuisine has been the hometown favorite restaurant and bar in the Cultural District.
Michaels is always at its busiest and best twice a year: for the pro golf tournament and for the Stock Show.
This year is no exception. Chef Michael Thomson’s restaurant was full last weekend with rodeo patrons coming for the pecan-smoked prime rib, the pepper-crusted tenderloin, the charbroiled pork chop or the chicken-fried steak with chipotle gravy.
On Feb. 9, the end of the Stock Show, Michaels will offer a sort-of-monthly special: a Saturday brunch.
The Michaels Stock Show brunch menu features a skilled-fried pork chop, prime rib and eggs, eggs Benedict or his original Mixteco, sort of a chicken-poblano enchilada casserole.
On the side, there’s an ancho-pecan sticky bun or a biscuit with sausage gravy.
Michaels serves lunch and dinner weekdays and dinner Saturdays; 3413 W. Seventh St., 817-877-3413, michaelscuisine.com.
