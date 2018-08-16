$120 steak sandwich in Fort Worth?

Bud Kennedy & the Eats Beat gang tries a $120 A5 Wagyu Katsu Sando sandwich at B&B Butchers in the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.
BBQ on the Brazos loses lease, moving out

BBQ on the Brazos, for years located at a Cresson gas station, lost its lease, and owners Kathryn Warren and John Sanford spent Thursday moving out. The couple will operate from their food truck and look for a new brick and mortar location.

