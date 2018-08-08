A haven for potato salad fans? Lockhart’s smoked potato salad is a draw at Texas Live!

Hey, Bud! Will the Lockhart Smokehouse in Arlington have the same tater salad? Love their tater salad.
—@KeithMeisinger on Twitter
The new Lockhart in Texas Live! has the same smoked potato salad as the Dallas-area locations, and the same blue cheese-jalapeno cole slaw. (It’s come a long way from the days when the original meat markets in Lockhart served nothing but smoked meats on butcher paper and bread.)
Hey, Bud! We tried [a Northeast Tarrant County restaurant] tonight. Drove from Mineral Wells. Four of us had chicken-fried steak — meat loaf — catfish. Everything was god-awful. —Michael, Mineral Wells
I haven’t written much about that place, and I notice it has very middlng ratings on Yelp.com and social media. (I don’t trust everything on Yelp, but if you ignore the trolls and shills, it helps.) Next time, try Campfire Grill in North Richland Hills for chicken-fried steak, or Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ in Fort worth.
Hey, Bud! I saw where you wrote about kolaches in West. There is a place in Hillsboro on Interstate 35W called the Country Czech Bakery. She has great goodies and has won several awards in West at WestFest. It’s next to the Starbucks.
—Beth, Hillsboro
Thanks! It’s been a while since I wrote about Country Czech but I appreciate the reminder. It’s at 102 N.E. Interstate 35, open till 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and till midafternoon Saturday and Sunday.
