Mercury Chophouse has a ninth-floor view from an Arlington office tower in a former French restaurant space. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Where to find a steak deal during DFW Restaurant Week

By Bud Kennedy

August 08, 2018 01:10 AM

ARLINGTON

This year, Arlington has a prime steakhouse for Restaurant Week.

Mercury Chophouse is serving a $49 dinner special in its new top-floor Lamar Boulevard restaurant, and a $39 dinner and $20 lunch in its Fort Worth location in the Tower downtown.

The menus are similar, featuring a filet duo in peppercorn sauce with lyonnaise potatoes, roasted salmon, shrimp-and-grits or a New York strip, with salad and either peach cobbler or cheesecake.

The Fort Worth location is also serving a $20 weekday lunch menu, with $4 donated to Lena Pope. The entrees include pork chops, lasagna, trout or seafood skewers, with salads and dessert.

A double-cut pork chop at Mercury Chop House.
Mercury Chophouse is at

525 Taylor St.

, Fort Worth,

817-336-4129

,

mercuryfw.com

; or

2221 E. Lamar Blvd.

, Arlington,

817-381-1157

,

mercurychophouse.com

.

Four other Arlington restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week: the Melting Pot, Piccolo Mondo, Restaurant506 at the Sanford House and The Keg Steakhouse.

(Lena Pope earns $10 of each $49 Restaurant Week dinner, $8 of each $39 dinner and $4 of each $20 lunch. For a full list of restaurants serving specials, some through Labor Day weekend, see dfwrestaurantweek.com.)

