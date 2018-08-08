Where to find a steak deal during DFW Restaurant Week

This year, Arlington has a prime steakhouse for Restaurant Week.
Mercury Chophouse is serving a $49 dinner special in its new top-floor Lamar Boulevard restaurant, and a $39 dinner and $20 lunch in its Fort Worth location in the Tower downtown.
The menus are similar, featuring a filet duo in peppercorn sauce with lyonnaise potatoes, roasted salmon, shrimp-and-grits or a New York strip, with salad and either peach cobbler or cheesecake.
The Fort Worth location is also serving a $20 weekday lunch menu, with $4 donated to Lena Pope. The entrees include pork chops, lasagna, trout or seafood skewers, with salads and dessert.
Mercury Chophouse is at
Fort Worth, 817-336-1129
mercuryfw.com
2221 E. Lamar Blvd.
Arlington, 817-381-1157
mercurychophouse.com
.
Four other Arlington restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week: the Melting Pot, Piccolo Mondo, Restaurant506 at the Sanford House and The Keg Steakhouse.
(Lena Pope earns $10 of each $49 Restaurant Week dinner, $8 of each $39 dinner and $4 of each $20 lunch. For a full list of restaurants serving specials, some through Labor Day weekend, see dfwrestaurantweek.com.)
