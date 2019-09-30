Texas, you asked for it. Now Whataburger is serving a bacon-and-egg Breakfast Burger

Handout photo

Whataburger sprang a late-night surprise Monday, introducing a new breakfast cheeseburger with bacon, egg and hash browns

In a late-afternoon announcement, the San Antonio-based burger chain sprung the news that its newest burger would go on sale at 11 p.m., featuring bacon, egg, cheese and hashbrowns on a Whataburger Jr. with creamy pepper sauce.

The announcement quoted company Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler: “Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited. ... Some of our customers said they would drive out of their way to get this.”

Whataburger has always served a Breakfast on a Bun (the “Bob”) with sausage or bacon. But the Breakfast Burger repaces that with a small beef patty and adds hash browns. As always, diners can add jalapenos, pepper Jack cheese or other Whataburger options.

The burger is another of those available “only for a limited time.”