Here’s what’s coming next door to Dutch’s near TCU. (Hint: It’s new from Dutch’s.)

One of Fort Worth’s best burger grills is going into the burrito business.

The new purple paint on South University Drive shows where Dutch’s Hamburgers is expanding.

The former oyster bar next door — it was a taqueria for years — has been swallowed by Dutch’s and joined to Dutch’s Locker Room bar.

The new shop will serve burritos, bowls and wraps, presumably with the guacamole and salsa already served on the hamburger side.

As you might expect, it’ll be open by TCU football season.

Dutch’s opened in 2007, a tribute to the spirit of late Hall of Fame TCU football Coach Dutch Meyer. (Co-founder Louis Lambert’s father, Hal Lambert, played for the 1950s Frogs.)

Dutch’s often ranks high in burger contests and won the 2015 DFW.com Burger Battle.

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily at 3009 S. University Drive; 817-927-5522, dutchshamburgers.com.