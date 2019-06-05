McDonald’s is selling burgers for pesos and euros. But there’s a catch.

What’s the new McDonald’s not-frozen burger taste like? McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers. Don't believe the hype? Join us as we find out how they really taste. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers. Don't believe the hype? Join us as we find out how they really taste.

McDonald’s restaurants will accept pesos, euros or any foreign coin or currency, but only for three hours Thursday afternoon.

The “exchange” promotes new menu items. For as little as a single peso — worth about a nickel — patrons between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. can buy a bacon-Gouda quarter-pound cheeseburger, a mozzarella chicken sandwich, bacon cheese fries or a caramel soft-serve.

If you have 20 individual centavos or euro cents, round up 20 kids and bring them all for soft serve.

But if you only have one bill, that still only buys one soft serve.

Each coin or bill will buy one item for one customer, regardless of the face value.

McDonald’s is promoting the new “international’ menu to emphasize the company’s international success. It’s timed at the start of summer travel season.

(The burger is billed as “Spanish,” the chicken sandwich “Canadian,” the McFlurry mixed with Dutch caramel-waffle cookies and the bacon-cheese fries are Australian, because that’s where McDonald’s sold them first.)

The offer is available only at the counter and only at participating locations.