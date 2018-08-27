We knew a Shake Shack was coming to Fort Worth. It won’t be the only one in Tarrant

Shake Shack, the New York-based burger-and-shake chain, has confirmed that it will open a location in Southlake Town Square in late 2018.
A location for the chain was also recently announced for Fort Worth, as part of a burst of new development coming to the Fort Worth Stockyards.
The Southlake Town Square Shake Shack will be at 125 Central Ave., part of new development on the east side of the Town Square. It will be 3,166 square feet with a 770-square-foot covered patio. According to an email from a Shake Shack representative, “The Southlake Shack will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials. Booths will be made from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and table tops will be made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes. It will also feature an installation from a local artist.”
According to the Community Impact Newspaper website for Grapevine/Colleyville/Southlake, Shake Shack has been looking at the spot for a while and had a site plan rejected by the Southlake City Council as recently as March. But Southlake Style reported late last week that the location is coming and is already under construction.
Shake Shack will have plenty of burger company in Southlake Town Square, which is also home to a recently opened Hopdoddy Burger Bar location, as well as longer-standing locations of Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar and Five Guys, not to mention several restaurants that have burgers on their menu.
Southlake lost a major local player in the burger wars when Johnny B’s Burgers and Shakes closed early this year. But it was a little to the east of Southlake Town Square, where the restaurants rely on pedestrian traffic as much as they do vehicle traffic.
The original Shake Shack opened in 2004 in New York’s Madison Square Park, and now has more than 180 locations in the United States and overseas. It moved into the DFW market in late summer 2016 with an Uptown Dallas location that has proved to be very popular (the New York locations are known to have out-the-door lines).
For now, these are the only two locations that Shake Shack has confirmed for Tarrant County (a Dallas-Fort Worth Airport location is also planned, but you’ll need an airplane ticket to get to it). The Fort Worth location is scheduled to open in 2019; another new DFW location, in Irving, is scheduled to open late this year.
