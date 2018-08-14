Rodeo Goat adding another DFW location. It’s not in Tarrant, but it’s close

Rodeo Goat, the burger joint that helped change the face of Fort Worth’s burger scene when it opened in the West 7th area in 2012, and then added a Dallas location a couple of years later, is now planning to add a location that’s sorta between the two cities, according to CultureMap Dallas.
It’s actually more between Southlake/Grapevine and Irving, in the Cypress Waters development that covers a lot of northwest Dallas County territory (including a portion of Irving) off of Interstate 635. The development is a short drive from DFW Airport as well as Grapevine, Southlake, Colleyville and other Northeast Tarrant cities — although as anyone who’s driven that trafficky stretch knows, “short” can sometimes be a relative term (and this hasn’t even started yet).
According to CultureMap, Rodeo Goat and three other food-and-drink spots will be part of The Sound at Cypress Waters, which will feature “waterfront office, retail, restaurants luxury multi-family [homes],” according to the Cypress Waters website. Yes, waterfront. There’s a lake there, and the website lists a 5-mile hike & bike trail, concerts on the lake, a dog park and a lot more.
Rodeo Goat won the 2013 DFW.com Battle of the Burgers in its rookie year, and made the Final Four in 2015 (although it barely survived a first-round fight against upstart J’s Casa Burger in River Oaks). It was knocked out fairly early in the 2017 battle.
Rodeo Goat is one of the few places from DFW restaurateur Shannon Wynne that doesn’t have some sort of bird/flying reference in his name (Bird Cafe, Meddlesome Moth, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium — you get the idea). Another “flying” Wynne restaurant, Flying Fish, will also join the Cypress Waters development, CultureMap reports. Flying Fish also has locations on Montgomery Street in Fort Worth and on East Abram Street in Arlington.
Also on board: Ascension Coffee, which has a frequently crowded Dallas Design District location and has a pretty good food menu to go along with all the coffee drinks. Ascension is in expansion mode and has a Fort Worth location due to open in October in the WestBend Center off of University Drive, according to the Ascension website.
The fourth spot coming to Cypress Waters is Landon Winery, which has locations in Greenville, McKinney and Wiley. The new restaurants are scheduled to open by early 2019.
Since opening its Dallas location, Rodeo Goat has also expanded to Houston and has another location coming soon to Plano. Other restaurants listed at Cypress Waters include Newk’s Eatery (which recently opened a far north Fort Worht location), Gipsy Lime Taco Lounge, the Pita Pit, Biryanis and More ... and more. For info, visit http://www.cypresswaters.com
