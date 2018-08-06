DQ goes green — chile-pepper green, that is. Trying the Hatch Hungr-Buster

Finally, Dairy Queen is getting in on the fun of Hatch green chile season.
But the small-town Texas mainstay needs more practice.
DQ unveiled a green-chile Hungr-Buster this month, just as the New Mexico harvest of fresh green chiles is hitting restaurants such as Blue Mesa, Chuy’s, El Fenix and Pappasito’s.
North Arlington has one of the highest-rated Dairy Queens on social media. But on a visit last weekend, the kitchen didn’t seem to comprehend the pepper thing.
A first try at ordering the green-chile Hungr-Buster produced an excellent burger but on a regular doughy bun, not the jalapeno bun advertised.
The manager offered to have it remade. It came out with the right bun but with no green chilies.
Finally, on the third try, the DQ green chile burger arrived correctly.
But the bun was dry. And I don’t know where Dairy Queen gets its recipes, but in Santa Fe they don’t put ranch dressing on green chile burgers.
Try one anyway, and also try adding green chile to any item at Sonic.
And of course, don’t miss the Hatch burger at Jake’s or a Hatch chile patter at Blue Mesa, Chuy’s (beginning Aug. 13), El Fenix, Enchiladas Ole or Pappasito’s (Aug. 8).
(Insider secret: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop sells Hatch green chile salsa, but only in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, San Angelo and Colorado.)
Comments