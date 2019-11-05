Craft beers can pack a punch. See how these Fort Worth brews affected our reporters

The Star-Telegram tested three Fort Worth craft beers for their effects on blood alcohol levels, using three reporters as our test subjects.

Over the course of three hours, the reporters each drank four cans of beer and tested their blood alcohol levels after each can. One drank Revolver Blood and Honey, one drank Martin House Bock Slider, and the third drank Rahr and Sons Dadgum IPA.

The CDC says the liver can process a pint or a bottle of beer with a 4 percent to 5 percent level of alcohol by volume in an hour. Craft beer tends to be stronger, with Revolver Blood and Honey at 7 percent ABV, Martin House Bock Slider at 5.6 percent ABV, and Rahr and Sons Dadgum IPA at 6 percent ABV.

After each beer, the reporters measured their blood alcohol level using the DOT/NHTSA compliant BACtrack Scout. We waited 20 minutes after each drink to take measurements, as is recommended by BACtrack.

The effects on blood alcohol varied by person. After four beers, the alcohol levels ranged from .046 to .072 The law considers someone legally intoxicated if he or she has a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.