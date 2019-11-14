Here are some favorite spots for brisket in Fort Worth, from old school to craft ‘cue

A sliced brisket sandwich from Angelo’s Barbecue features thick slices of meat, pickles, chopped onions, Angelo’s subtle sauce and yellow mustard. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Everywhere else, March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day.

This 3D photo-realistic recreation shows the sliced brisket sandwich from Angelo's Barbecue in Fort Worth. The brisket sandwich, featuring yellow mustard and pickles, is a definitive dish at one of the city's classic barbecue restaurants. View the sandwich from all sides by clicking and dragging your mouse (or touching your screen, if you're on a phone or tablet).

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

In Fort Worth, where brisket, beef and barbecue are king, it’s also St. Angelo’s Day.

On St. Patrick’s Day 1958, the late Angelo George opened a tiny beer hall with four tables that would go on to become Fort Worth’s most legendary barbecue restaurant.

Now, a third generation tends the brisket at Angelo’s Barbecue, 2533 White Settlement Road near downtown.

Angelo’s added pork ribs in 1973 and smoked chicken in 1994. But the definitive order remains the sliced brisket sandwich.

It’s always piled high with thick slices of brisket. (It was that way even back when other restaurants sliced their brisket thin and doused it in overbearing sauce.)

The smoky bark shows clearly, and there’s always a pink smoky ring, what pitmasters call the “lipstick.”

The sliced sandwich is served on a commercial bun with sliced pickles, chopped onions and a dollop of Angelo’s subtle sauce, plus yellow mustard, a quirky local barbecue preference.

For 40 years, until the rise of Texas’ craft barbecue scene, Angelo’s was considered Dallas-Fort Worth’s definitive barbecue restaurant along with the original Sonny Bryan’s in Dallas. Stanley Marcus of the exclusive Neiman Marcus department stores in Dallas was among Angelo’s best-known customers, sending couriers for pounds of pork ribs.

The restaurant is air-conditioned now. And it takes credit cards. But the barbecue is still the same Angelo’s.

Heim Barbecue

When the craft barbecue revolution came to Fort Worth, it started at Heim Barbecue.

In 2015, Emma and Travis Heim opened a barbecue stand with two briskets to sell and $100 in their bank account.

By 2019, they were opening their second full-size restaurant and bar serving Heim’s flavorful, peppery brisket along with their signature dish, smoked bacon “burnt ends.”

Heim began as a trailer on East Hattie Street, then moved to a full-size location at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave. and opened a second location at 5333 White Settlement Road.

Heim’s brisket sandwich is hefty, and the restaurant also serves brisket burgers. It’s also known for exceptionally good side dishes such as green-chile mac-and-cheese, collards, beans, slaw, fries and onion rings.

Sliced brisket served with sides of potato salad and coleslaw at Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth. Heim is a local favorite that started as a trailer in 2015 and moved into a full-size location on Magnolia Street. Star-Telegram file photo

Cousin’s Bar-B-Q

Cousin’s Bar-B-Q opened in 1983, and by 1990 it was winning “best barbecue” contests and quickly gaining international fame.

Then-President George H.W. Bush discovered Cousin’s founder Calvin “Boots” Payne’s restaurant, and afterward he rarely left a Fort Worth or Dallas visit without a shipment of Cousin’s brisket.

The fame spread worldwide in 1993, when Payne and Cousin’s were chosen to train crews and open the new EuroDisney resort in Paris.

Cousin’s is still known for brisket, and now it’s the all-natural Creekstone Farms premium brisket that’s used in Texas’ most famous smokehouses.

A brisket plate with all the fixings from Cousins Bar-B-Q on McCart Avenue in Fort Worth. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Cousin’s also serves fresh-cut vegetables, although it has stuck to the old-time cafeteria-style serving line.

For the original Cousin’s experience, visit the mothership location at 6262 McCart Ave. in Fort Worth. Newer suburban locations are in Crowley and on Bryant Irvin Road in Cityview.