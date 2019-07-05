Patriotic Pig, veteran-themed BBQ, opens Saturday

BBQ
Hey, Bud! What’s the “Patriotic Pig” and is it open?
—Claude, North Richland Hills
The Patriotic Pig, a new barbecue restaurant, will open Saturday after doing intermittent caterings and pop-ups. It’s billed as veteran-owned and gun-friendly. Owner Marc Smith plans to build a new North Richland Hills location to serve the “smoky taste of freedom.” It’s at 3900 Rufe Snow Drive.
Berry Best BBQ: good sausage, ribs in Watauga
Hey, Bud! I keep hearing about a Berry Best BBQ but I can’t find it. Any good?
—Mark, Keller
I almost couldn’t find it either. The address is 6257 Rufe Snow Drive, Watauga, but it’s really behind the Taco Bell in the parking lot of the Brooks Crossing shopping center. It’s worth finding: Brandi and John Berry’s pecan-smoked sausage and ribs are above average, and his smoked greens and brisket-barbecue beans have an enticing sweet flavor.
Lights on again at M & M Steak House
Hey, Bud! I went by the M & M Steak House and they weren’t there. What’s up?
—Florine, Fort Worth
The M & M Steak House, a half-century-old steak dive with the ambience of a West Texas bar, had to upgrade some equipment after a lightning strike. It’s back open Wednesdays through Saturdays at 1106 N.W. 28th St., with half-price ribeyes Wednesdays. (Folks mainly go for the 2-pound sirloin or nearly-2-pound T-bone..)
