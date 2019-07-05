Patriotic Pig, veteran-themed BBQ, opens Saturday

Patriotic Pig BBQ to open Saturday

Hey, Bud! What’s the “Patriotic Pig” and is it open?

—Claude, North Richland Hills

The Patriotic Pig, a new barbecue restaurant, will open Saturday after doing intermittent caterings and pop-ups. It’s billed as veteran-owned and gun-friendly. Owner Marc Smith plans to build a new North Richland Hills location to serve the “smoky taste of freedom.” It’s at 3900 Rufe Snow Drive.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Berry Best BBQ: good sausage, ribs in Watauga

Hey, Bud! I keep hearing about a Berry Best BBQ but I can’t find it. Any good?

—Mark, Keller

I almost couldn’t find it either. The address is 6257 Rufe Snow Drive, Watauga, but it’s really behind the Taco Bell in the parking lot of the Brooks Crossing shopping center. It’s worth finding: Brandi and John Berry’s pecan-smoked sausage and ribs are above average, and his smoked greens and brisket-barbecue beans have an enticing sweet flavor.

Lights on again at M & M Steak House

Hey, Bud! I went by the M & M Steak House and they weren’t there. What’s up?

—Florine, Fort Worth

The M & M Steak House, a half-century-old steak dive with the ambience of a West Texas bar, had to upgrade some equipment after a lightning strike. It’s back open Wednesdays through Saturdays at 1106 N.W. 28th St., with half-price ribeyes Wednesdays. (Folks mainly go for the 2-pound sirloin or nearly-2-pound T-bone..)