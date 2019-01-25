Top Texas BBQ restaurant moving to Fort Worth

Flores Barbecue, a Texas Monthly top-50 restaurant, will relocate from small-town Whitney to the Clearfork area in Fort Worth, owner Michael Wyont confirmed Friday.
Wyont, a San Marcos native, will move his Central Texas-style restaurant to the Clearfork area as a food trailer in the Trailhead area near the river, then in a new restaurant and bar, he said.
The deal was first reported by Texas Monthly.
Wyont will expand his barbecue menu of brisket, sausage and ribs to include smoked carnitas, tacos on house-made tortillas and more South Texas flavors and sauces, he said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Fort Worth restaurateur Lou Lambert is an investor helping Wyont open the larger restaurant, he said.
Wyont dazzled guests at a Clearfork pop-up last fall, particularly with sausage, brisket and the tortillas made with brisket fat.
Clearfork developer Crawford Edwards had been searching for a barbecue restaurant and visited Flores in Whitney, Wyont said.
Flores opened there three years ago so his in-laws could be close to their daughter and grandchild, he said.
“We have to crawl before we can walk — we’re going to get a food trailer open first,” Wyont said.
Comments