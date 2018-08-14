BBQ favorite expanding to new home near Texas Motor Speedway

The bustling 407 BBQ, which began in a single-wide trailer, will expand again to a new restaurant location across Interstate 35W, pitmaster Bryan McLarty said Tuesday.

The new 407 BBQ will open in January at 831 W. Farm Road 407 in a former sign shop nearf 407 Gun Range, 1 mile east of the current location.

When 407 BBQ opened two years ago in the yard of a popular liquor store, it drew patrons to Corral City Drive in a small town recently renamed from Corral City to Draper.

“We have yet to peak,” McLarty wrote in an online message, sayin 407 BBQ is “busier now than ever.”

McLarty first expanded the trailer, adding an enclosed porch., then moved to a larger location.

The new location will add steaks on weekends, he said.

The current location will operate through New Year’s Eve, he said.





“We’re at 14 employees and running at max capacity,” McLarty said.





“We thought we had built a place that would last for several years, but we soon found out within five months of opening we would need a bigger spot.”

The new location will include three pits, he said. With new fryers, 407 BBQ will add french fries and onion rings.

