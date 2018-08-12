Here’s good BBQ brisket & dump cakes. Plus an odd Frito pie

A new barbecue restaurant serves an unusual item: a Frito pie without chili.

Jonboy’s BBQ tops Fritos with barbecue brisket or pork, barbecue sauce, western beans and — yes — cole slaw.

The $9 item is the dominant order at Jonboy’s, but don’t neglect the sliced brisket.

On a recent visit, Jonboy’s pecan-smoked brisket ($10 platter) was some of the best west of Fort Worth. The soft, juicy brisket had a hearty bark, and even the burnt ends melted at the touch of a fork.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Pork ribs were tender but lacked the same rub or flavor. The sausage and hot links were unremarkable.

Besides the Frito pie, Jonboy’s also serves the brisket on top of stuffed baked potatoes. ($9).

For dessert, there’s peach or cherry “dump cake” in a cup, or banana pudding ($2).

Jonboy’s is off to a good start and already expanded the hours. Pitmaster Jon McCloskey expanded from a food truck to a small strip shopping center space on the northeast corner of Loop 820 at White Settlement Road.

It’s open from 10:30 a.m. through dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch Sundays; 110 N. Jim Wright Freeway at White Settlement Road, 817-720-5667, jonboysbbq.com.