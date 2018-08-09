New owner at a BBQ favorite: Jambo’s Rendon changes hands

The original Jambo’s BBQ Shack, founded by pitmaker Jamie Geer on a slow-paced country farm road, has been sold to two familiar customers and will reopen Aug. 14, new co-owner Barbie Strein said late Wednesday.

Strein said she and her husband, Waldo, bought the restaurant from Ashton Stauffer, owner of newer Jambo’s locations in Arlington and Pantego.

The Rendon location, at 5460 E. Farm Road 1187 west of Mansfield, will be renamed Jambo’s Original BBQ Shack, Strein said.





Stauffer welcomed the Streins to the “Jambo’s barbecue family” and said she will expand later in the year, adding a new restaurant concept.





The Streins are 30-year barbecue competition cooks and “just really love the place,” Barbie Strein wrote in an online message.

She said they hope to rehire former employees at the craft barbecue restaurant that made Rendon a must-stop when it opened in 2013.

The restaurant is particularly known for its “Sadie” baked potato piled high with barbecue and for the Jambo Texan sandwich piled high with brisket, pulled pork, bologna, sausage and ribs.

It has been the subject of reports in Texas Monthly and made Sports Illustrated’s list of “Where to Eat” near AT&T Stadium.

Barbecue tours visit Jambo’s as part of a road trip to south Tarrant County restaurants such as Hickory Stick Bar-B-Q and Longoria’s in Everman and the original Cousin’s Bar-B-Q in south Fort Worth.

Stauffer’s newer Jambo’s are at 1724 W. Division St., Arlington, and 2503 W. Pioneer Parkway, Pantego.