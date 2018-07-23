As one Texas BBQ door closes, another reopens: Smoke Pit moving to Sammie’s

The throwback Smoke Pit barbecue tavern near downtown will close soon after 56 years and move into the even older Sammie’s nearby, according to workers at the Smoke Pit.
The Smoke Pit, a dimly lit East Belknap Street beer hall with a low ceiling and walls lined with neon beer signs, will close sometime in August, workers said.
Sam Gibbins, a partner in the Smoke Pit and owner of Sammie’s, did not return a message. In 2017, he bought Sammie’s , which has a newer building but a history dating to 1946.
Gibbins said then he would remodel and quickly reopen Sammie’s, a mile east of the Smoke Pit. But he has said it needed more repairs than he expected.
