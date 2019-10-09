AT&T Stadium’s signature game-day cocktail now has a retail version

Courtesy

After two disappointing loses, here’s a reason to toast to the home team: On The Rocks, a Dallas-based, ready-to-serve cocktail brand, has partnered with Hornitos Tequila to launch a retail version of AT&T Stadium’s signature Dallas Cowboys game-day cocktail. The CowboyRita, available in a 375 milliliter glass bottle for $12.99, offers three to four cocktails best served over ice. The smooth sipper is made with Hornitos Plata tequila, lime juice and a bit of triple sec, with nothing artificial. The new beverage can be found at local liquor stores, including Spec’s, as well as select sports bars and restaurants.

The ready-made cocktail brand’s lineup also includes an Old Fashioned made with Knob Creek whiskey, the Aviation made with Larios London dry gin, a Mai Tai made with Cruzan rum, a Cosmopolitan made with Effen vodka, and a jalapeno pineapple margarita made with Tres Generaciones tequila. The pre-batched cocktails come in smaller, stocking-stuffer sizes, too.

