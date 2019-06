Restaurants Clown Burger serves cheeseburgers ‘exactly like’ in 1959 June 23, 2019 03:13 PM

Clown Burger on Haltom Road is an original Texas cheeseburger diner,serving old-school thin-patty cheeseburgers like when it opened 60 years ago. They stack as high as six-meat-six-cheese, Kari Louthan is now behind the grill