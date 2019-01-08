TCU-area coffee-and-biscuit shop is ready for its grand opening (you can try it now)

Way back in March, Burleson-based Dwell Coffee & Biscuits announced that it would add a Fort Worth location, in the old Sovereign Bank space in the Woodcrest Capital Building, which is adjacent to the 7-Eleven at University Drive and West Berry Street.
The original announcement didn’t have a target date, but in November, it looked like the TCU-area location was close. And then in December. And now, in January, Dwell has finally made it.
The grand opening will be at 7 a.m. Jan. 12 at the new Dwell, 3113 S. University Drive, at the rear of the first floor of the building. The 7 a.m. time is somewhat key: The opening is sponsored by Topo Chico, and the first 500 people to arrive get a free Topo Chico. If matcha drinks are your thing, then get in line early: The first 100 matcha drinks will be free, courtesy of the Texas Black Belt Academy.
There will be scratch-offs for other free stuff.
Even though biscuits have been a comfort-food staple for ages, they’ve become sort of trendy, with people talking about the biscuits at the Fort Worth location of Fixe Southern House, with Stacks Biscuit House open in Roanoke and with Fixture chef Ben Merritt planning to open Ben’s Triple B: Biscuits, Burgers and Brews this year near Texas Wesleyan University. (Note: This paragraph was adapted from our earlier Dwell TCU story, when “this year” referred to 2018. It’s now 2019, and it still applies in the case of Ben’s Triple B, which has faced many delays. as Dwell and Stacks also faced.)
Dwell has been ahead of the trend: Although the Burleson location started with a coffee-and-sandwich menu, it went the biscuit route a couple of years ago.
The TCU location is in soft-opening mode, currently open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the days leading up to the grand opening. Judging from the amount of people there during a lunchtime visit — it wasn’t full, but there were few unoccupied seats — the word has gotten out about the soft opening.
The biscuit side of the menu at TCU is small, but owner Jeff Brannon says that it will change seasonally. The current menu includes the simple (biscuit and jam, or “straight up,” a buttermilk biscuit with sausage or vegetarian gravy), plus a couple of “biswiches” (the sausage biswich — sausage patty, cheddar cheese and bacon aioli between two buttermilk biscuit halves — was good). There was also a selection of sweet and savory mini-biscuits, in flavors such as cinnamon roll, chocolate-chip cookie dough and honey-glazed ham. A dozen of those did not last long in the office.
Coffee drinks include the lattes, mochas and caramel macchiatos you might expect, as well as a seasonal menu with some self-explanatory items (eggnog cappuccino, snickerdoodle latte, peppermint mocha) and some that require a little more elaboration, such as the Mr. Winkley (a cortado made with Promised Land chocolate milk) and the Lil’ Sebastian (espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate, and house-made pecan & cinnamon syrup).
Dwell was launched in 2014 by Brannon and his wife, Stephanie, who are both Burleson High grads. They “wanted a cozy environment for a good cup of joe, where guests could feel relaxed and not rushed,” Star-Telegram contributor Celestina Blok wrote in an item about the Burleson location. Judging from the first visit, the TCU location also follows this philosophy.
For upodates, follow @dwellcoffeeandbiscuitsfw on Facebook or Instagram.
