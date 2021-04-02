Gatlin Brothers help Billy Bob’s Texas turn 40 with hits and memories-filled show

The Gatlin Brothers helped Billy Bob’s Texas celebrate its 40th anniversary in front of about 1,500 in attendance Thursday night. The Gatlins were the first act to play the club when it opened on April 1, 1981. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

About 1,500 revelers helped Billy Bob’s Texas celebrate 40 years Thursday night.

The Gatlin Brothers, who were the first act to play the iconic honky tonk’s stage on the same day in 1981, played a hits-filled set interspersed with tributes and memories from 50 years in the industry.

Larry Gatlin, and brothers Steve and Rudy, along with a four-piece band, touched on some of their mega hits from the 1970s and 80s, including “Broken Lady,” “All the Gold In California,” and “Houston.”

Billy Bob’s, which normally holds a capacity of 6,000, is limiting crowds to 3,000 out of COVID-19 precautions despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing businesses to open to full capacity.

Most of those in attendance were not wearing face coverings. Billy Bob’s is leaving mask-wearing up to individuals.

Before the Gatlins took the stage shortly after 9 p.m., Billy Bob’s celebrated the occasion with Fort Worth councilmember Carlos Flores, who announced on behalf of Mayor Betsy Price that April 1, 2021 “Billy Bob’s Texas Day.”

During their hour and a half set, Larry Gatlin charmed the crowd with funny stories and worked in tributes to legendary friends such as Johnny Cash, Fort Worth-born Roger Miller, and invited legend Red Steagall on stage to perform his classic “Here We Go Again.”

Besides their hits, the Gatlins played songs they hold dear, including “If I Never See Utah Again,” which Larry Gatlin wrote based on inspiration and unfinished lyric from Miller.

Gatlin paid tribute to their father who died last year and thanked fans before turning in a moving version of the gospel-tinged “Help Me,” a song June Carter Cash requested they sing at her funeral. That segued into the most rocking moment of the night with a blistering “Johnny Cash Is Dead (And His House Burned Down).”

The crowd was in a singing mood and Gatlin urged them on throughout the show.

The 40th anniversary celebration continues with Hank Williams Jr. Friday and Saturday and multiple shows by Midland, Dwight Yoakam and Miranda Lambert in the coming weeks.