Why Maren Morris deleted a Twitter post questioning CMA awards after Charley Pride died

Arlington native Maren Morris, who won the Female Artist of the Year award during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in September, was forced to delete a social media post after backlash in the wake of the death of legend Charley Pride. AP

Maren Morris said out loud what some were privately wondering.

And the backlash led to her deleting a social media post.

After lamenting the death of country legend Charley Pride, the Arlington-born country singer wondered in a Twitter post whether Pride, who died Saturday in Dallas from complications from the coronavirus, had contracted COVID-19 while attending the Country Music Awards last month in Nashville. Pride, 86, was honored with a lifetime achievement award and performed on the show, which aired on Nov. 11.

Your voice. Your humility. The fact that the first time I ever visited the Opry, you were backstage holding court and I was trying not to eavesdrop. pic.twitter.com/1CdgIYRTZz — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 13, 2020

“I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged. Rest in power, Charley,” Morris said in the post.

Eats Beat newsletter Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Morris performed at the awards show, too. A point, of course, that many fans pointed out before she deleted the posts.

Morris even acknowledged the apparent contradiction in one response to a follower by pointing out that she used “we should all be outraged” because she was including herself.

The CMAs and representatives of Pride issued a joint statement on Sunday after enough faux outrage had been spread in both directions.

“Everyone affiliated with the CMA Awards followed strict testing protocols outlined by the city health department and unions,” the statement said. “Charley was tested prior to traveling to Nashville. He was tested upon landing in Nashville, and again on show day, with all tests coming back negative.”

The statement reiterates that Pride was tested again after returning home to Dallas and tested negative multiple times.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“All of us in the Country Music community are heartbroken by Charley’s passing. Out of respect for his family during their grieving period, we will not be commenting on this further,” the statement concluded.

Some of Morris’ contemporaries came to her defense, including Brandi Carlile.

“Honestly you’re right to acknowledge what everyone is wondering & as usual YOU have a lot to lose for asking the question,” Carlile replied to Morris’ now-deleted post. “Thank you for being human. Whether that was the place he got it or not — they endangered him & it easily could have been. It’s quietly bothered me for weeks.”

Honestly you’re right to acknowledge what everyone is wondering & as usual YOU have a lot to lose for asking the question. Thank you for being human. Whether that was the place he got it or not- they endangered him & it easily could have been. It’s quietly bothered me for weeks — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) December 13, 2020

You didn't need to delete, you raised a valid concern. Testing doesn't prevent the virus! — Carla (@CarlaPsalm27) December 14, 2020

Confused, were all people that attended forced to be there? This is the problem with America today, everyone looking to blame instead of holding themselves accountable for their own decisions! Why is she calling out the CMAs for this? — Nicole Johnson (@Ntjohnson78) December 13, 2020