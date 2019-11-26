Technical snag cancels Blue Man performance; work underway on fix for planned shows

A technical problem forced the cancellation Tuesday night of a performance of Blue Man Group at Bass Hall, a Performing Arts Fort Worth spokesman said.

The nature of the problem was not clear, the spokesman, Malcolm Mayhew, said Tuesday night.

The Blue Man Group is scheduled to perform twice at Bass Performance Hall on Wednesday. Work was underway late Tuesday to resolve the problem.

People who purchased tickets to Tuesday evening’s performance on Bass Hall’s website or at its box office will receive refunds, Mayhew said.