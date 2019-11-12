SuperM launches k-pop tour at Dickies Arena to screams of joy and one huge blunder

Hopefully, this won’t become an ongoing issue.

If it does, eventually it’s going to turn ugly. (I’ll make sure of it.)

K-pop supergroup SuperM performed the second show ever at Dickies Arena Monday night and for the 13,000 or so screaming fans (mostly girls) it was a heart-stopping array of lights and sound all flickering and flashing to the moves of the seven-member group.

Most of them probably didn’t even notice (or care) that the group apparently didn’t know what city it was in. Despite a massive sign behind the stage declaring that this was “SuperM Live [in] Fort Worth” the members continuously — almost incessantly — name-checked Dallas. Over and over again, one by one, they asked “How are you doing, Dallas?” Or they told us how great it was to be in Dallas. Or they asked Dallas to cheer. And then at the conclusion of the 90-minute set, again, there were “Thank you, Dallas!” and “We love you, Dallas!”

Ahem. Look, this isn’t some knit-picking, Fort Worth pride out of control. This isn’t even the same as complaining about national broadcasters incorrectly referring to Arlington as Dallas. Even that, however ridiculous it is, has some legitimate defense since Arlington remains an overlooked neighbor wedged between Fort Worth and Dallas.



But confusing Fort Worth, the 13th largest city in America with Dallas (No. 9) when they are separated by 32 miles is pretty egregious. Especially when you’re playing a brand new arena stuck in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cowtown heritage.

And, again, did I mention that Fort Worth was looming on a giant SuperM sign behind the stage?

Perhaps it was first-night jitters. Or maybe there was a translation issue with the group, most of whom spoke mostly Korean from the stage, which was either translated to the audience by a fellow member or by a person off stage.

Whatever the case, hopefully they don’t confuse any of the nine more cities on the tour, including Wednesday in Chicago.

The show was delayed by 30 minutes until about 7:35 p.m. because of slow-moving security entry. By the time the show started, most of the arena was filled with giddy excitement. A lengthy video introduction preceded the group rising up like heroes from beneath the stage on a lift to screams echoing from one side of the arena to the other.

From the opening vocal of the first song, “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” it was clear most, if not all, of the show would be lip synced. Most of the show was obviously tracked as the seven members spent their time frantically moving in sync with each other, which is part of the charm for k-pop fans. At other moments, live vocals appeared to seep in, or at least helped augment the prerecorded tracks. Either way, the group did a valiant job pretending to sing.

When the members took a break and spoke to the audience, as they did about 25 minutes into the show from a b-stage in the middle of the arena’s floor, we got to hear them live. No musical instruments ever made an appearance during the show, which means the most important performance of the night was by the person running the soundboard at the back of the floor.

None of this detracted from the show for the instantly devoted SuperM fans in attendance. Many of them played an integral part of the show. They held up and swayed flashlights handed out when they entered the building that glowed different colors throughout the show. When they were all moving in unison, it was a beautiful reminder of the power and community music can provide.

Even if it’s canned.