40-year DFW TV-radio host Jody Dean to leave KLUV weekend shows: ‘I’m not retiring’

Forty-year Dallas-Fort Worth radio-TV host Jody Dean will end his Saturday night radio show Sept. 28 and part ways with KLUV/98.7 FM, he wrote late Friday on Facebook.

The move comes a year after Dean, a Fort Worth product and Paschal High School alumnus, left the morning-drive show where he gained fame. He also anchored TV news at KTVT/Channel 11 and hosted radio and TV talk shows.

“After 14 years, station ownership has decided it wants to move on,” Dean wrote on Facebook, promising a longer statement.

“No, I’m not retiring. I dislike the idea of retirement immensely.”

Since last October, Dean had hosted the “Saturday Night Special With Jody Dean” request show on KLUV, along with “Dusty Attics,” an interview show with a guest bringing his or her favorite oldies.

In his Facebook post, Dean lamented not being on morning radio for the start of school the way he was in 1987-1994 on top-ranked KVIL/103.7 FM with Dallas radio legend Ron Chapman and later at KLUV.

Both stations were owned by CBS Radio, which merged in 2017 with Pennsylvania-based Entercom Corp.

“This will be the first autumn since Madi was born that I won’t be on the air when kids across North Texas start a new school year. I don’t miss waking up at 3 a.m., rotating consultants, or high blood pressure — but I will miss that,” he wrote.

Dean’s shows continue through September.