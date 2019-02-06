Performing Arts

‘Hamilton’ gets a shot at Bass Hall. Here’s when and the ticket info

By Bud Kennedy

February 06, 2019 10:05 AM

‘My Shot’: A montage from ‘Hamilton’

FORT WORTH

The Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton” will come at Fort Worth June 9-28, 2020, highlighting the 2019-2020 season at Bass Performance Hall.

Season tickets for a package of eight “Broadway at the Bass” musicals went on sale Wednesday morning at basshall.com. Prices for the eight musicals start at $343.40.

Individual “Hamilton” tickets will go on sale later.

Hamilton” is the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical created by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda. The boundaries-busting show features America’s Founders as played by a multiethnic cast expressing themselves in a mixture of hip-hop, rap, jazz, soul, R&B and Broadway show tunes.

The musical — which reintroduces theatergoers to Alexander Hamilton, the man who achieved so much more than just being “the dude on the 10-dollar bill” — has earned widespread acclaim for its revolutionary approach to history.

But historians have complained that the history is flawed and the depiction of the Founders is sterilized.

Hamilton is already coming to Dallas’ Fair Park Music Hall April 2-May 5, along with San Antonio and Austin. Tickets remain for the Dallas shows.

The season also includes:

Phantom of the Opera,” Sept. 24-Oct. 5;

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Oct. 29-Nov. 3;

“Miss Saigon,” Dec. 3-8;

“Hello, Dolly!”, Jan. 14-19, 2020;

and “Come From Away,” July 7-12, 2020.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the the Broadway musical "Hamilton," shows off his freestyle rapping skills with cue cards from President Obama at the White House. "You think that's going viral? That's going viral," says Obama. #Bam4Ham

By

Bud Kennedy

