If you’re looking for a Super Bowl party this Sunday, here’s a pretty big list of them

Even if you’re not a fan of the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams, you can probably find a reason to watch the Super Bowl, whether it’s to find out if CBS color commentator Tony Romo is really clairvoyant or just to watch the commercials.
If you would prefer to do that with a crowd, there are two things you can do: Invite a bunch of people over to your house, which means you’ll have a lot of cleaning to do afterward, or go to a bar/restaurant/club that’s throwing a Super Bowl party. Here are some options.
FORT WORTH/TARRANT
Alley Cats Entertainment in Hurst near North East Mall will show the big game on all of its big TVs. There will be half-price activities all day and food and drink specials including $3.50 domestic longnecks, $3 domestic drafts, $4 craft drafts, $4.25 wells, $12 single-topping pizzas and 65-cent bone-in wings. 609 NE Loop 820, Hurst, 817-589-0523, alleycatsbowl.com; also 2008 W. Pleasant Ridge Road in south Arlington, 817-784-2695.
America Gardens in Fort Worth’s West 7th area will serve an all-you-can eat buffet and drink specials for its Super Bowl watch party. Cost is $25 per person. Table reservations are available. 2833 Morton St., Fort Worth, 817-439-9660, americagardensusa.com.
BAR 2909 in the West 7th area will throw a “Big Game Super Sunday Watch Party,” featuring drink specials and a free “All You Can Eat Deli Bar.” 2909 Morton St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2909, facebook.com/bar2909
All BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar locations in Tarrant County will show the big game on wall-to-wall HD TVs and give away a 55-inch TV (to be eligible to win the TV, you have to be there from the beginning of the first quarter until the end of the fourth quarter), Specials include 79-cent wings. More than a half-dozen Tarrant locations; for a list, click here.
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar in the Shops at Clearfork will offer happy hour from open to close for Super Bowl LIII. A variety of items will be available for under $12, including organic oven-roasted chicken wings, spicy chicken littles with housemade french fries, and much more. When your team scores a touchdown, Doc B’s will serve up $6 16 oz. draft beer, $4 beer by the bottle, $7 well drinks and $10 craft cocktailsf you prefer to stay home and watch the game. Doc B’s is also offering 30 percent off its catering menu. 5253 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 682-231-8820; also 2021 McKinney Ave. No. 190, Dallas, 469-998-2330; https://docbsrestaurant.com
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Sundance Square will have its Big Game “Crapht” Party, featuring a bucket of beer with four 16-ounce “Crapht” beers for $22. Beers offered are Budweiser and PBR. 111 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth. 817-336-7470, beerknurd.com.
Hooters in downtown Fort Worth will have the big game on its 46 flat screens and specials for the day include a pitcher of beer and 15 wings for $15. Super Bowl Sunday is a huge take-out order day for Hooters, so it is recommended that you call in advance to place your order at 817-810-9414. Party packs that feed approximately 10 people are available including the Wing Lovers package that has 50 wings, 60 boneless wings and choice of two sides for $120. 150 Throckmorton St., Suite 132, Fort Worth. 817-810-9414, hooters.com. Locations also in southwest Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, south Arlington, north Arlington, Grapevine and more in DFW; for a full list, click here.
Panther Island Brewing north of downtown Fort Worth will have a “Super Bowl Watch Larty,” with food from Dayne’s Craft Barbecue. You can snag a Super Bowl 2019 Football Pint Glassand check out a few new taproom releases in the family-friendly taproom. To reserve a table, email Lexi@pantherislandbrewing.com. 501 N Main St., Fort Worth, 817-882-8121, @PantherIslandBrewing on Facebook.
The Social House will have a Super Bowl House Party. Cost is $25 per person; that includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, drink specials and football squares. Table reservations are available. 840 Currie St., Fort Worth,817-820-1510, https://www.socialhousefortworth.com; also 1705 N. Collins St. Suite 101 (Champions Park), 682-276-3830, @socialhousearlington on Facebook; locations also in Addison and Uptown Dallas.
Sports & Social Arlington inside Texas Live will host the “Ultimate Big Game Watch Party,” presented by The Patriots Fan Club of Fort Worth. Admission is included with buffet purchase. Food and drink options are also available to purchase on site. Game Day Buffet includes hamburgers, hot dogs, nacho bar, clam chowder, chips, cookies and soft drinks. Kids buffet is $18, adult buffet is $30 and the Premium Drink Package plus buffet is $40. 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, 817-769-1746, sportsandsocialarlington.com
Texas Live in north Arlington will host a “Big Game Bash,” with the game showing on the 100-foot screen in the Live Arena area of the massive entertainment complex. The action gets underway at 4 p.m. with a live host, games and giveaways. Reserved seating is available by emailing CRutkowski@Texas-Live.com to book your table. It’s free, but be warned: It’s a big venue, but seating is going fast. 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, 817-852-6688, texas-live.com
Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen in the West 7th neighborhood will be showing the big game on its 168-square-foot Megatron screen. Table reservations are available at texasrepublicfw.com. 945 Foch St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9797.
T&P Tavern on the southern end of downtown Fort Worth will have a Big Game Watch Party Watch the game on the big screen, snarf up food: wing baskets, nachos, potato skins, pizzas and more, plus domestic beer buckets, specialty craft beers, wine, cocktails and more. Kick-off at 5:30! Customers can partake in T& P’s squares game and purchase raffle tickets to win prizes throughout the game. First-come, first-served; no reservations or table holding. Doors open at 2 p.m. 221 W Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, (17- 885-8878, http://www.tptavern.com
Varsity Tavern in the West 7th corridor will have a big watch party that includes a big 60-inch screen TV giveaway, while the game will be shown on the bar’s jumbotron as well as on over 40 TVs throughout the building. There will be door prizes, prizes given away at the end of each quarter, bucket specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light, $6 burgers and their game day platter that features wings, chips and salsa, chicken quesadillas and cheese sticks. 1005 Norwood St., Fort Worth. 817-882-6699, varsitytavern.com
Whiskey Garden in the West 7th area will have a big-game watching party for the Patriots vs. Rams that includes a free buffet starting at 3. Doors open at 2 p.m. 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, 682-312-7708, thewhiskeygarden.com.
DALLAS AND BEYOND
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall will show the Super Bowl on its 24 ft LED-screen and feature Pre-Game Happy Hour specials from 3 p.m. to the end of the game. Included: $3 Unlawful Assembly beers, $4 Frozen Margaritas, $5 wines and $6 Select Spirits. Food-wise, there will be game-day snacks such loaded tater tots from Carlton Provisions BBQ, a Cowboy Brat from Degenhardt’s Brat Haus, pizza from Forno Nero and more than 20 other restaurant stalls. 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, 972-846-4255, legacyfoodhall.com.
Cool River Cafe in Las Colinas will host its “Big Game Watch Party” on its 16-by-9-foot screen with former Dallas Cowboys safety George Teague in attendance. The event will include an all-day happy hour, half-price wine by the bottle, buffet, drink packages and raffle prizes. 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881, https://www.coolrivercafe.com
The Granada Theater on Greenville will host a free Super Bowl watch party with concert-quality sound, huge screens, drink specials and a nacho bar (for purchase). 3524 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 214-824-9933, granadatheater.com.
Happiest Hour in the Harwood District will host its Big Game Watch Party featuring free general admission for downstairs and lawn access with $5 off “Team Happytizers,” with new beer-tower specials and more. Seating is first come, first serve. There is also a $35 VIP option with access to a living-room-style experience on the covered rooftop patio complete with huge TVs, an all-you-can-eat buffet and specialty cocktails for purchase and gifts for the first 50 to arrive. 2616 Olive St., Dallas. 972-528-0067, happiesthourdallas.com
Scout at the Statler hotel in downtown Dallas will offer specials including $1 wings, $1 sliders, $1 off draft beers, $5 wells and $20 buckets of beer. There will be bar games including ping pong, pool and foosball. 1914 Commerce St., Dallas, 469-320-8993, scoutdallas.com
Shakertins in Austin Ranch in the Colony will host a Super Bowl watching party with drink specials including $5 Bacardi. They will also have free beer at halftime. 6910 Windhaven Parkway No. 101, The Colony. 214-483-9834, shakertins.com.
