$1 margaritas, $3 Cuervo shots: Here’s where to celebrate National Tequila Day

Strawberry and cucumber margaritas at The Original Mexican Eats Cafe in Fort Worth.
Strawberry and cucumber margaritas at The Original Mexican Eats Cafe in Fort Worth.

There is no National Mexican Food Day.

But the next best thing is National Tequila Day, when all the Tex-Mex restaurants join in the fun along with some bars that don’t know triple sec from tacos.

For a real-deal margarita, try:

Abuelo’s offers all margaritas for $6.95 including watermelon, agave, coco piña and “El Jefe”; abuelos.com.

El Fenix leads the way with $1 small margaritas, rocks or frozen, limit three; elfenix.com.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex will knock $1 off its frozen Patrón pineapple ritas and offer $5 appetizers, along with its regular happy-hour $5 margaritas and $8.25 grande ritas; chuys.com.

Rio Mambo Tex-Mex y Más will serve $3.99 house margaritas all day and also offers an $8.99 souvenir cup. Six locations; riomambo.com.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will serve $3 Cuervo shots and $4 Cuervo ritas; ontheborder.com.

Also: Reata, 310 Houston St., will serve $10 tequila flights featuring Sauza Hornitos along with its happy hour cocktail and dining menu; reata.net.

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
