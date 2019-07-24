$1 margaritas, $3 Cuervo shots: Here’s where to celebrate National Tequila Day

Strawberry and cucumber margaritas at The Original Mexican Eats Cafe in Fort Worth. facebook.com/originalmexicaneatscafe/

There is no National Mexican Food Day.

But the next best thing is National Tequila Day, when all the Tex-Mex restaurants join in the fun along with some bars that don’t know triple sec from tacos.

For a real-deal margarita, try:

▪ Abuelo’s offers all margaritas for $6.95 including watermelon, agave, coco piña and “El Jefe”; abuelos.com.

▪ El Fenix leads the way with $1 small margaritas, rocks or frozen, limit three; elfenix.com.

▪ Chuy’s Tex-Mex will knock $1 off its frozen Patrón pineapple ritas and offer $5 appetizers, along with its regular happy-hour $5 margaritas and $8.25 grande ritas; chuys.com.

▪ Rio Mambo Tex-Mex y Más will serve $3.99 house margaritas all day and also offers an $8.99 souvenir cup. Six locations; riomambo.com.

▪ On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will serve $3 Cuervo shots and $4 Cuervo ritas; ontheborder.com.

▪ Also: Reata, 310 Houston St., will serve $10 tequila flights featuring Sauza Hornitos along with its happy hour cocktail and dining menu; reata.net.