This local band’s big break was put on hold. Now they’re ready to release new album

The Cush, a local psychedelic rock band founded by a married couple, has finally caught a break after twenty years.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ben Harper is releasing their new album on his label this month.

Thanks to radio promotion from their new label, Mad Bunny Records, The Cush’s new single, “Haters,” is now getting airplay on stations in California, Florida, and Tennessee. Written and recorded in Fort Worth, the band’s sixth album, “Riders in the Stardust Gold,” arrives on April 23.

Burette and Gabrielle Douglas met in 1992. They had another band, Buck Jones, for seven years before starting The Cush in 2001.

Over the last two decades, their group has toured overseas and played some festivals. But signing with Mad Bunny is truly their first big break and they did it with music that was made without any commercial potential in mind.

“It feels like our least accessible album,” said Burette, who adds that the new songs are much longer than what the band typically records. “Haters” is likely the only track from the new album that doesn’t need to be edited down for radio. “I wouldn’t say we were giving up, but we just recorded some music we like.”

“There was not any consideration other than we had to get this done,” said Gabrielle. “It was the creative force pushing us to continue.”

The group finished their sixth album prior to the pandemic.

Weighing options on how to release it, they sent the recordings to publicist Elizabeth Freund, a longtime friend who has worked with Ringo Starr, Paul Simon, and Joe Walsh. Freund had started working with Harper on Mad Bunny, but The Cush were not expecting anything to come of it.

“We’ve had some good opportunities,” Burette said. “We’ve been able to play with some cool musicians and get our music into people’s hands. But it never really amounts to anything.”

But Harper listened to the album and liked it so much that he started digging through The Cush’s whole catalog.

“We’ve been huge fans of Ben Harper’s since the ’90s,” Gabrielle said. “He was very excited about our music and we were just in awe. Having our first Zoom meeting with him was quite surreal, seeing him in a little iPad.”

Harper decided to release their album on his label with just one change. “Haters” originally featured Burette on vocals, but he worked with the group virtually to re-record the album’s first single with Gabrielle singing.

The Cush officially signed with Mad Bunny in July 2020.

“There is renewed hunger for uncharted territory musically—a resurgence, a revitalization of new sounds and new artists and I think the reception this band and this song are getting attest to that”, Harper said, in a statement. “The moment I heard this band I knew they had to be on Mad Bunny.”

But the timing makes The Cush’s big break bittersweet. The band hasn’t played in front of a crowd since January 2020 and the pandemic prevents them from being on tour.

“Story of our lives,” said Burette, who hopes the band can tour by the end of the year.

“It’s bittersweet that it happened during a time when so many people are suffering,” said Gabrielle.

A local band finally getting some notoriety because they were noticed in other cities is all too typical in North Texas, a region that is particularly known for psychedelic rock.

“That’s the way it always is,” Burette said. “Once you start making a name for yourself outside of your hometown, that’s when your hometown starts appreciating you.”

And what about the band’s name?

“I like to say I can’t remember,” said Burette. “But I just thought it had a good mysterious sound to it and it was just the right word at the right time. These days they have pot strains named after anything. But it was really about our vibe, which is chilled out and spacy.”

“It just sounds cool,” said Gabrielle. “But along the way there’s been people to tease us and act like they’re smoking a joint. It’s interesting when people think that you named your band after weed.”