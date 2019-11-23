George Strait christens Dickies Arena with his classy Texas twang during hit-packed show

Dickies Arena

Early into his show Friday night at Dickies Arena, George Strait put the evening into proper perspective.

“It’s great to be here at the new Dickies Arena. This is pretty damn awesome, I’d say,” Strait said after opening with Rodney Crowell’s “Stars On the Water” and “I Can Still Make Cheyenne.” “Driving in tonight it just fit, right here, right? Can’t wait to come back.”

The ‘King of Country’ couldn’t have been more apropos.

The capacity crowd of more than 14,000 roared as Strait made his way through a narrow aisle between fans on the arena’s floor to the square-shaped stage in the middle. There, his band was introducing us to the night ahead with “Deep In the Heart of Texas.”

By the time Strait reached the stage the roars were deafening.

Strait looked tan and fresh as he repeatedly flashed a big smile and pointed at recognizable faces in the crowd as he and his 11-piece Ace In the Hole band laid down one classic after another. He wore a black Resistol cowboy hat and black Justin boots, along with a sharp blue and white-checkered button down Wrangler dress shirt and Wrangler blue jeans.

The $540 million multi-purpose Dickies Arena opened two weeks ago in the cultural district. Strait, who plays a second show Saturday night, is the arena’s fourth musical act. Asleep At the Wheel was the opener.

Strait’s smooth Texas twang, however, finally gave the sparkling new arena, which is the new home to the Forth Worth rodeo, the kind of christening only he could provide.

He spent his time going around the stage, doing several songs to each of the four sides of the arena throughout the show.

The 32-song set was filled with Strait staples and familiar covers from Bruce Robison, Merle Haggard and Fort Worth native Townes Van Zandt. In fact, Strait’s rendition of Van Zandt’s “Pancho & Lefty,” played during a mini tribute to Strait’s hero Merle Haggard, was one of the highlights of the night. There were minimal lighting distractions or arena concert enhancements. Strait’s voice and his band’s effortless sound were the clear focus.

Strait, even at 67, showed off an impressive vocal steadiness, especially during the stirring “It Just Comes Natural” and “God and Country Music,” which included a coda of Jim Reeves’ “Precious Memories.” About the only miss was “Codigo.” It sounds like a commercial jingle, which it basically is since it’s about the tequila company Strait has a stake in.

But that’s a minor quibble. Strait kept the night moving briskly. The band showed off a precision and flawless execution that you almost take for granted because they make it all sound so smooth and graceful.

One of the highlights of the night came without any music. After playing “Ocean Front Property,” Strait introduced Leroy Sisco, CEO and founder of the Military Warriors Supper Foundation, which helps provide support and programs for combat wounded veterans and Gold Star families. Sisco introduced a wounded veteran on stage and presented him with keys to a brand new house. The emotional moment elicited chants of “USA” from the crowd.

Strait segued from honoring the military to police with “Weight of the Badge,” one of four songs he performed from his latest album, “Honky Tonk Time Machine,” which was released in March.

As the main set progressed, the landmark hits began to come at a rapid pace. “Amarillo by Morning,” “The Chair,” and “The Fireman” had most of the arena on its feet. Old video clips of Strait on the video screens above the stage underlined the poignancy “Troubadour” and “Unwound,” off his 1981 debut album “Strait Country” was a nifty way to close the main set.

Strait joked (or maybe not) that someone requested the opener of the five-song encore before turning in a fitting “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?” A rollicking cover of Waylon Jenning’s “Waymore’s Blues” gave the band another chance to shine, as did a surprising and splendid cover of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me.”

The show concluded with a classy version of “The Cowboy Rides Away.” As the band played him out, Strait left the stage, high-fiving fans as he exited the arena, leaving it firmly baptized like a seasoned Texas honky tonk.