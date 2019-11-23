Music
George Strait packs more than 30 songs (and surprises) into stellar Dickies Arena show
George Strait played the first of two shows at Dickies Arena Friday night in front of a capacity crowd of more than 14,000.
The iconic country crooner and his Ace In the Hole Band was in fine form as they breezed through more than 30 songs over two hours and 15 minutes on an in-the-round stage in the middle of the arena’s floor. He sang some of his most well-known hits from the entirety of his career and peppered the show with several stunning covers.
Here’s the set list from the show:
1. Deep in the Heart of Texas (Intro)
2. Stars On the Water (Rodney Crowell)
3. I Can Still Make Cheyenne
4. I Saw God Today
5. Here For a Good Time
6. She’ll Leave You with a Smile
7. Wrapped (Bruce Robison)
8. Check Yes Or No
9. Pancho & Lefty (Townes Van Zandt)
10. My Life’s Been Grand (Merle Haggard)
11. Cold Beer Conversation
12. How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls
13. Arkansas Dave
14. Give It Away
15. It Just Comes Natural
16. Every Little Honky Tonk Bar
17. Ocean Front Property
18. The Weight of the Badge
19. Codigo
20. God and Country Music
21. Amarillo By Morning
22. The Chair
23. The Fireman
24. Run
25. I’ll Always Remember You
26. Troubadour
27. Unwound
Encore
28. Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?
29. Waymore’s Blues (Waylon Jennings)
30. All My Ex’s Live in Texas
31. You Wreck Me (Tom Petty)
32. The Cowboy Rides Away
