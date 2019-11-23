Music

George Strait packs more than 30 songs (and surprises) into stellar Dickies Arena show

Bryan Hall Dickies Arena

George Strait played the first of two shows at Dickies Arena Friday night in front of a capacity crowd of more than 14,000.

The iconic country crooner and his Ace In the Hole Band was in fine form as they breezed through more than 30 songs over two hours and 15 minutes on an in-the-round stage in the middle of the arena’s floor. He sang some of his most well-known hits from the entirety of his career and peppered the show with several stunning covers.

Here’s the set list from the show:

1. Deep in the Heart of Texas (Intro)

2. Stars On the Water (Rodney Crowell)

3. I Can Still Make Cheyenne

4. I Saw God Today

5. Here For a Good Time

6. She’ll Leave You with a Smile

7. Wrapped (Bruce Robison)

8. Check Yes Or No

9. Pancho & Lefty (Townes Van Zandt)

10. My Life’s Been Grand (Merle Haggard)

11. Cold Beer Conversation

12. How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls

13. Arkansas Dave

14. Give It Away

15. It Just Comes Natural

16. Every Little Honky Tonk Bar

17. Ocean Front Property

18. The Weight of the Badge

19. Codigo

20. God and Country Music

21. Amarillo By Morning

22. The Chair

23. The Fireman

24. Run

25. I’ll Always Remember You

26. Troubadour

27. Unwound

Encore

28. Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?

29. Waymore’s Blues (Waylon Jennings)

30. All My Ex’s Live in Texas

31. You Wreck Me (Tom Petty)

32. The Cowboy Rides Away

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  