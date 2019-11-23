George Strait packs more than 30 songs (and surprises) into stellar Dickies Arena show

Dickies Arena

George Strait played the first of two shows at Dickies Arena Friday night in front of a capacity crowd of more than 14,000.

The iconic country crooner and his Ace In the Hole Band was in fine form as they breezed through more than 30 songs over two hours and 15 minutes on an in-the-round stage in the middle of the arena’s floor. He sang some of his most well-known hits from the entirety of his career and peppered the show with several stunning covers.

Here’s the set list from the show:

1. Deep in the Heart of Texas (Intro)



2. Stars On the Water (Rodney Crowell)



3. I Can Still Make Cheyenne



4. I Saw God Today



5. Here For a Good Time



6. She’ll Leave You with a Smile



7. Wrapped (Bruce Robison)



8. Check Yes Or No



9. Pancho & Lefty (Townes Van Zandt)



10. My Life’s Been Grand (Merle Haggard)



11. Cold Beer Conversation



12. How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls



13. Arkansas Dave



14. Give It Away



15. It Just Comes Natural



16. Every Little Honky Tonk Bar



17. Ocean Front Property



18. The Weight of the Badge



19. Codigo



20. God and Country Music



21. Amarillo By Morning



22. The Chair



23. The Fireman



24. Run



25. I’ll Always Remember You



26. Troubadour



27. Unwound



Encore



28. Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?



29. Waymore’s Blues (Waylon Jennings)



30. All My Ex’s Live in Texas



31. You Wreck Me (Tom Petty)



32. The Cowboy Rides Away

