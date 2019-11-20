Kiss returns to Fort Worth after 20-year absence for the finale of its ‘final’ tour

File, in this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, KISS performs at the the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. In front from left are Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley. Eric Singer is in the back on drums. The rock group will play a Nov. 2019 show in Australia for sharks and eight fans in a small submarine. They will listen through underwater speakers as the band remains above board on a boat.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) AP

Kiss is coming back to Fort Worth for the first time in 20 years.

The makeup-wearing, tongue-wagging rock band will hit Dickies Arena on October 2, 2020 as part of the eighth leg of their End of the Road Tour. It is currently scheduled to be the massive tour’s finale.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Livenation.com.

The last time the group played Fort Worth was Aug. 23, 2000. That was part of their “The Farewell” tour. That, of course, wasn’t the last tour. The band has been on multiple tours since but has always played Dallas. They played American Airlines Center in February on one of the first dates of Leg 1 of the tour which will take them all over the world.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Until the 20-year stretch, Kiss had played Fort Worth often over the years.

Their last two shows of the Love Gun Tour in 1977 — when they were arguably “the hottest band in the world” — were Sept. 4-5, 1977 at the Tarrant County Convention Center.

Other previous Kiss dates in Fort Worth and Tarrant County:



Aug. 23, 2000, Fort Worth Convention Center



Sept. 21, 1990, Tarrant County Convention Center



Feb. 26, 1986, Tarrant County Convention Center



Oct. 23, 1979, Tarrant County Convention Center



Sept. 4-5, 1977, Tarrant County Convention Center



Aug. 11, 1976, Tarrant County Convention Center



Nov. 8, 1975, Texas Hall, UT Arlington