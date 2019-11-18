Country music star Alan Jackson to play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Country music hall-of-famer Alan Jackson announced Monday he will play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth in February.

The concert will be on Feb. 22, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, according to a press release from Dickies Arena.

On his 2020 tour, the 61-year-old Georgia native will play his hit songs such as “Here in The Real World,” “Chattahoochee,” “Drive,” and “Gone Country” as well as his party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time,” the press release said.

More information is available at ticketmaster.com, the Dickies Arena box office or at alanjackson.com/tour.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A special guest who has not been announced, and one of Jackson’s favorite rising stars who plays at Jackson’s self-owned honky-tonk in Nashville also will perform.

Jackson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.